Police search for missing teen in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Matthews.

Police say Jahamya Ivelisse Herndon, also known as Mya Herndon, has autism and was last seen on foot on Pineville-Matthew Road headed towards the Arboretum Shopping Center on Providence Road in Charlotte.

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive green t-shirt, olive green cargo pants and brown-gold sandals. Her eyes and hair color are brown and she has brown twists in her hair that go down her shoulders.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Matthews Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.