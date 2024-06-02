Police search for missing teen in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to look for a teen who went missing on Saturday, June 1.

Irene Castellanos, 14, was last seen in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, around 5 p.m. Police say Castellanos is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away and because of a medical condition.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, according to police. Castellanos has light brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater. She was also wearing a royal blue crop-top, converse shoes and was known to be in possession of a skateboard.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.

