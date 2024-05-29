Police search for missing Northern California man last seen on Harley Davidson

(FOX40.COM) — The Ceres Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 64-year-old man who was last seen riding a silver 2006 Harley Davidson.

Donald Eastman was last seen on May 24 and is considered ‘at risk’, according to CPD. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and a bald head. His CA license plate number is reportedly 17S8776.

Anyone with information is advised by law enforcement to contact them at 209-538-5714.

