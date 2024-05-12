Police search for missing man who may need medical attention

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a man who officers say may need medical attention.

According to the Chicago police, 61-year-old Pedro Hernandez is missing from the 2100 block of South California Avenue, in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

Officers say the missing man was last seen on Tuesday but has not been heard from since.

The missing man, who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs around 160 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide a description of what the missing man was last seen wearing but said he was last spotted with a backpack.

CPD: Missing man may need medical attention.

Hernandez may be in need of medical attention, but police did not provide specific details about any potential medical conditions.

Authorities notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Pedro Hernandez is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

