Police search for missing 35-year-old woman

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing woman. Kira Littrell was last seen at a north St. Louis County assisted living facility.

Littrell is 35 years old, 5’2″ tall, and weighs 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen dressed in a puffy red coat, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and carrying a red and pink purse. She walks with a limp.

Anyone who has seen Littrell or knows where she may be is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

