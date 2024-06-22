Police search for missing 16-year-old girl with autism from Matthews

State officials issued a missing endangered alert Saturday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl, who is autistic, from Matthews.

Jahamya Ivelisse Herndon was last seen at 9:30 a.m. walking in the area of Reverdy Lane and Highway 51.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. Hendon has shoulder-black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was wearing an olive T-shirt, cargo pants, and brown-gold sandals.

Call 704-847-5555 with any information as to her whereabouts.