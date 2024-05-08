Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday in Kansas City

Police asked the public for help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City.

Jaylan Anderson was last seen near his home in the 7200 block of Virginia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Jaylan is 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Jaylan or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043 immediately.