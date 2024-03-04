Police search for man missing since January

CHICAGO — A search is underway for a 31-year-old man who police say has been missing since late January.

According to Chicago police, 31-year-old Dorian Roberts has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Officers say Roberts, who is currently unhoused, was listed as missing from the 700 block of South Kenneth Avenue in West Garfield Park.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Police say Roberts, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 165 pounds.

Chicago police say 31-year-old Dorian Roberts has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023.

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Roberts is seen with a beard, but it is unclear if had facial hair at the time of his disappearance.

Officers were not able to provide a description of what Roberts was last seen wearing.

Police notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday and said he may be in the company of another individual.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Dorian Roberts is asked to contact the CPD Area Four Special Victim’s Unit at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.