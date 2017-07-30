Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Lit His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire

Police are searching for a Florida man after he allegedly doused his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and lit her on fire, according to reports.

Noel Grullon, 32, allegedly lit her on fire in front of her two children after the two argued about cigarettes.

Read: Man Will Spend Life in Prison for Killing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter After She Asked For Food

The 27-year-old woman suffered second degree burns to her torso after the incident early Thursday morning.

Grullon allegedly fled the scene in a 2007 Ford pickup truck.

The victim took hours to reveal that the burns were deliberately inflicted by her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend, according to CBSNews.

"It took most of the day for her to finally admit to a social worker what had really happened to her. At first she was saying it was a barbecuing accident," said Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby.

Read: Mother Gives Birth in Restaurant Bathroom, Grandma Helps Stash Baby in Trash: Cops

The woman is pregnant with Grullon's child.

She was admitted to the hospital and was being treated for her injuries, according to reports.

Watch: Mom Burns 9-Year-Old With Hot Iron For Not Bringing Papers Home: Cops

Related Articles: