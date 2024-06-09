Police search for man accused of stabbing MTA bus driver in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed an MTA bus driver in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly argued with the 60-year-old driver on the B99 bus near Pitkin Avenue and Alabama Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. The man stabbed the driver in the neck with a sharp object and left the bus on Pitkin Avenue heading west, police said.

More Brooklyn News

The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police.

Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed an MTA bus driver in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to authorities. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.