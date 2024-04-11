Police search Ludlow streets after report of shots fired involving officer

There is a heavy police presence in Ludlow as police investigate a report of shots fired involving an officer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Several streets around the 300 block of Highway Avenue at Montclair and Audrey Avenues are blocked with a large perimeter roped off as police search every vehicle leaving the area and check drivers’ IDs.

Crestview Hills and Ludlow police are on the scene.

Shots were reported shortly after 5 a.m. after an officer encountered suspects in a silver, 2019 Kia Forte, according to emergency communication reports.

The suspects’ vehicle fled onto Montclair Avenue and then onto Audrey.

Witnesses told police, according to emergency communication reports, they saw two suspects running across Audrey Avenue to Highway Avenue.

Both suspects wore hoodies and one dropped his on Audrey Avenue before he fled north on Highway Avenue.

