Police search home of Tonya Whipp’s boyfriend days after his arrest

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A search warrant was executed at the home of Russell Carroll, the boyfriend of missing woman Tonya Whipp, Saturday morning, according to police.

Auburndale police said its officers and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Carroll’s home on Caroline Avenue.

While no “evidence of significant value” was found, investigators resumed their search Sunday morning, according to the police department.

Authorities arrested Carroll Tuesday after he was accused of illegally accessing Whipp’s checking account and redirecting money to himself. His charges included grand theft and unlawful use of personal identification information.

Carroll said he hadn’t seen Whipp, who lived with him, since May 26, 2023. Investigators concluded their investigation determining that she was dead, but her body was never found.

Friday, prosecutors requested a higher bond for Carroll’s arrest, saying he is a flight risk. The court documents state he is the “only suspect in the homicide investigation.”

