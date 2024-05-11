Police search for gunman after argument leads to deadly shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for answers on Saturday after a man was fatally shot during an early-morning argument outside of a popular 24-hour restaurant on Chicago’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the deadly shooting unfolded around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, in Greater Grand Crossing, near Maxwell Street Polish.

Officers say the victim, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument with another person in the area and the dispute eventually turned physical. Amid the altercation, the person pulled out a gun and shot the vicitm in the chest.

The person responsible then fled the scene, heading northbound, in an SUV.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Chicago police were not able to provide a description of the individual responsible and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their search is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

