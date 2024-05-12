Police search for guardians of a child found wandering on South Side

CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday for the family of a child who was found wandering on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, a boy, who is believed to be between 3 and 4 years of age, was found overnight in the 1300 block of West 64th Street in West Englewood.

A search for the child’s parents or guardians is now underway.

Police say the child, who stands 3-foot-2 and weighs around 37 pounds, may go by the name “Martice.”

The young boy has black hair and brown eyes and officers say at the time he was located, he was shirtless and was wearing green shorts and black sandals.

Authorities notified the public about the found child in a news release that was sent out at 1:18 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to contact the CPD Area One SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

