Police search for driver after man fatally shot outside popular Charlotte steakhouse

Police on Saturday searched for a driver suspected of fatally shooting a man behind a popular Charlotte steakhouse on Friday night.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Old Mallard Creek Road in University City, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The man was found in a parking lot behind Longhorn Steakhouse, near a Family Dollar across from Keith YMCA, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Police issued a “severe alert” after a man was found dead in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse in University City on Friday night, March 1, 2024.

CMPD officers pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the CMPD release.

Witnesses saw a red Dodge Challenger leave the parking lot, return to the lot and leave again, WSOC reported, citing police at the scene.

The area was less crowded than usual due to persistent rains, CMPD Major Gene Lim told reporters. Police intend to contact nearby businesses and residents for further clues, he said.

Police on Saturday morning hadn’t named the person who was shot or released further details about a suspect.

Police urged anyone with information about the killing to call CMPD Detective Patrick Diekhaus at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.