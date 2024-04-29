Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in the northeast valley.

On Sunday around 7:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance footage showed that a man was walking on the west sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard when a white 2008 Chevrolet Equinox drove onto the sidewalk and hit the man, police said.

The vehicle immediately left the scene without stopping. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police later recovered the Chevrolet however, the unidentified driver is still outstanding at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

