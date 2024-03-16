Police search for driver who ‘intentionally’ hit a Charlotte pedestrian who later died

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a driver who officers say intentionally hit a pedestrian who later died.

Officers found a male with life-threatening injuries after responding to a call of an injury in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The driver was already gone, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim was intentionally struck,” police said in the release.

Police urged anyone with information about the driver to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.