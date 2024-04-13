Police search body of water near home of missing Mount Dora mom

Friday, five months after Nicole Baldwin disappeared multiple law enforcement agencies searched a pond near her home.

WFTV learned investigators are now calling Nicole Baldwin’s case a homicide investigation.

The father of her kids was taken into federal custody, however; police would not confirm that it was connected to her death.

Channel 9 was on scene as divers looked for her body and found nothing.

The Mount Dora mom of three was last seen in early November.

Dive teams from multiple agencies focused on lakes and ponds in the Lake Leven subdivision - but they didn’t find anything.

Nicole Baldwin was last seen in November by her eldest daughter Alisha Baldwin.

She walked out of the home which is right around the corner from where investigators were searching Friday.

WFTV spoke to Alisha Baldwin days after her mother disappeared.

“This is a strange thing for her to just up and disappear like this with no trace,” Baldwin said.

We spoke with Mount Dora police Friday amid their search for Baldwin.

“We’re not leaving any stone unturned in our search for Nicole.” said Gary Hutcheson, Mount Dora Police Department.

Channel 9 asked police when this investigation changed from a missing persons case to a homicide - police said they notified the family of the homicide investigation in late November.

Channel 9 also asked what made it change from a missing persons investigation to a homicide investigation.

Police said, “her lifestyle and change in the pattern of her life.”

