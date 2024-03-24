Police search for armed suspect on Greencastle Court in Raleigh
Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Before we jump into the startup and tech fray, I wanted to touch on some activity over on the hill — Capitol Hill, that is.
This week, we’re looking at some hot fintech startups in Africa, how Mint's closure has been Copilot's gain and why VCs have doubled down on a particular expense management startup. While venture funding in Africa (like everywhere else in the world) has dropped in recent times, this past week was a good one for the region’s fintech ecosystem.
Snap one up while it's over 60% off. With over 15,000 perfect reviews, it's a no-brainer.
Federal authorities in the US asked Google for the names, addresses, telephone numbers and user activity of the accounts that watched certain YouTube videos between January 1 and 8, 2023, according to unsealed court documents viewed by Forbes.
The tl;dr: These systems are too general and are updated too frequently for evaluation frameworks to stay relevant, and synthetic benchmarks provide only an abstract view of certain well-defined capabilities. Companies like Google and OpenAI are counting on this because it means consumers have no source of truth other than those companies' own claims.
What to know about this week's health news, from smoking to neti pots.
Shohei Ohtani's lawyers have accused fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of a "massive theft."
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
After Chevy dropped Blazer EV's price upon relaunch, the carmaker is sending refunds to buyers who paid the early, higher prices.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
Reddit debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The platform has been around since 2005, but it gained increased recognition during the meme frenzy in 2021.
The princess's absence from public events isn't “unexplained,” but that hasn't stopped the situation from exploding into a whirlwind of theories and rumors.
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
More than 36,000 Amazon reviewers give this quick-acting ointment five stars: 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops.'
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss all the reported news from the shocking gambling scandal between Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his now former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
Paramount has long been viewed as a potential acquisition target as Wall Street awaits the next big media merger.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Blockchain is back and Bitcoin is hot, the Ethereum blockchain is seeing price gains, and lots of folks are stoked about ETFs. TechCrunch has reported on Solana's massive, recent price appreciation, digging into its rapid ascent and the reasons why.