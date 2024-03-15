Police search for Angel Aguero, suspect in murder of Dashon Lee in Vineland

VINELAND - Police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting here.

Angel Aguero, 31, allegedly shot Dashon Lee, 35, in a parking lot at at the Asselta Acres apartments on March 9, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Lee, a Vineland resident, was found around 12:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Axtell Avenue complex, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

An investigation is continuing.

Aguero, also from Vineland, is considered armed and dangerous.

"The public should not approach him," the statement said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 877-WANTED-2.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Angel Aguero is accused of fatally shooting a man in Vineland