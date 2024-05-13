Police search for 6 wanted in connection with string of CTA robberies

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for six people wanted in connection with a handful of robberies on CTA trains.

According to police, the string of robberies and aggravated batteries unfolded on Red Line trains over a four-day period between Monday, May 6, and Friday, May 10.

During each incident, officers say the girls approached a female passenger before engaging in a fight and stealing the victim’s belongings.

On Saturday, police provided photos captured by surveillance cameras of the six people believed to have been involved.

Chicago police provided photos captured by surveillance cameras of six people wanted in connection with a handful of robberies on CTA trains.

Officers say the six girls are believed to be between 16 and 22 years of age with varying heights and weights.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously

