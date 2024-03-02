Police search for 6 involved in robbery at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help as officers look to identify six people who are believed to have been involved in a violent robbery at a CTA Red Line stop on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the robbery unfolded in the 100 block of West 79th Street in Greater Grand Crossing, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Officers say the individuals appraised the victim, a 19-year-old man, before they battered him and took his property by force.

Officers provided photographs captured by CTA security cameras of the six individuals who are believed to have been involved.

Police described the individuals involved as five men between 22 and 30 years of age and a woman who is believed to be between 19 and 23 years of age.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

