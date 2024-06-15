Police search for 2 men after car strikes school bus in Limington

Jun. 15—Maine State Police are searching for two people who allegedly fled on foot after crashing a car into a school bus in Limington on Friday.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. when a four-door sedan hit a school bus from behind on Sokokis Avenue, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. The bus was carrying 13 children, but none were injured. The bus driver was also not injured.

Police say the wreck happened when the bus, traveling south, began to slow down as it approached Axelsen Road. The driver of the sedan failed to slow down and crashed into the bus, police said. The occupants of the car — whom police identified as two white men who appeared to be in their 20s or 30s — left the car and ran into nearby woods. A police dog search was conducted, but the men were still being sought Saturday afternoon.

Both vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending, according to the statement from Moss.

