Police search for 12-year-old girl last seen walking Tuesday night in Kansas City

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

Kamie Lewis was last seen around 6:40 p.m. near the 700 block of West 101st Terrace walking in an unknown direction. She was wearing a black Chucky shirt and black shorts.

Kamie is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who finds Kamie or knows of her whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.