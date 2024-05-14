Police search for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Lodi

(FOX40.COM) — Lodi Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

The agency said Mariah Lawson was last seen on Wimbledon Drive, in the southern edge of the city, around 11:15. She is considered at risk due to her age.

Portrait of a girl

Lodi shooting leaves one man dead, sheriff’s office says

Police said that she was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants the last time she was seen.

Police ask anyone with information about the missing child to call 209-333-6728.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.