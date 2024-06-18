Police: Scranton man fled from officers with stolen handgun, marijuana

An intoxicated Scranton man had a stolen handgun and marijuana when he fled from officers last week, according to city police.

DeAndre Murdough, 30, 1524 Linden St., is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, escape, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.

Members of the Scranton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Lackawanna County Detectives’ Drug Unit were on duty Thursday night around Mulberry Street and Prescott Avenue because the intersection and its surroundings have “gained notoriety in the City of Scranton due to multiple nuisance complaints and a recent homicide,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

On March 12, 2023, 27-year-old David Deshler was shot in the back of the head while walking in the 300 block of Schultz Court, which is about a block away from Mulberry and Prescott. Police charged Travis Anthony Lanzo, 30, and David Gaskins, 36, with Deshler’s death. Both men are awaiting trial on first- and third-degree murder charges, according to court dockets.

At about 8:14 p.m. Thursday, police spotted a group of men walking in the center of the 300 block of Prescott Avenue, failing to use the sidewalks on either side of the road, according to the charging documents for Murdough.

One of the men appeared to be smoking a marijuana cigarette, and several of them had suspected open containers of alcohol, police said.

Murdough initially complied when officers ordered him to stop, but as police tried to approach him, he fled, according to the complaint.

Officers chased him west on Mulberry Street and then south down Farber Court, where he was arrested as he attempted to flee through a yard, police said. During the chase, Murdough threw a black fanny pack that had been fastened across his chest into the yard.

When police searched him, they found about 5.5 grams of marijuana and a pack of rolling papers; inside his fanny pack, they found a black 9mm handgun loaded with a 50-round drum magazine, according to the complaint. Police also found about 15 grams of marijuana and a metal grinder with marijuana in it.

Murdough admitted to having the handgun and said he did not have a concealed carry permit, according to the arrest paperwork. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on Murdough’s breath while speaking with him.

After returning to Scranton Police Headquarters, police looked up the handgun in the federal National Crime Information Center databaseand learned it was reported stolen in Scranton in 2020, according to the complaint.

Murdough is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail with a preliminary hearing Monday at 11 a.m.