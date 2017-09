After his pregnant wife Laci Peterson disappeared in 2002, police say Scott Peterson kept his cool and called his then-mistress from Laci's vigil.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About ABC Nightline

Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View