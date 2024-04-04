Police Scotland draft in extra officers to deal with deluge of hate crime complaints

Police officers in Scotland have been pulled from other parts of the force to deal with hate crime complaints made under the SNP’s new law, a former officer has claimed.

Calum Steele, the former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said that officers from other departments and backroom staff were tasked with investigating reports of hate crimes.

Scotland’s police force has been inundated with thousands of complaints under new legislation which came into force this week amid predictions reports could top one million within a year.

Under the new law passed by the SNP government with Labour and Liberal Democrat support, a person commits an offence under the Act if they communicate material, or behave in a manner, “that a reasonable person would consider to be threatening or abusive”, with the intention of stirring up hatred based on the protected characteristics.

The legislation extends long-standing offences around racist abuse to other grounds based on age, disability, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity but not sex.

‘Inappropriately placed complaints’

Amid claims by the Scottish Conservatives that the act was the “biggest ever burden placed on Scotland’s police force”, Mr Steele said officers were being moved from other parts of the force to deal with complaints.

Mr Steele, who served in the police for more than two decades, said that officers were having to deal with “inappropriately placed complaints” including some which were “malicious”.

“The issue is it is not that there is necessarily an overt demonstration of police officers being pulled off the street to deal with the complaints that are coming in but they are being taken out of other areas of policing,” he said. “Not necessarily the frontline response aspect of it, so that’s not yet being felt, it will filter through to frontline response eventually.

“But the volume of the calls is actually resulting in people being pulled from more of the unseen areas of policing. The thing is it’s not as though the work they are doing in the back office is in its own right not important because if it wasn’t important they wouldn’t be doing it.”

He said the issue was going to have a “long tail” and the force would also soon be inundated with requests under data protection laws allowing people the right to access information held on themselves.

He added people would be “dissatisfied or anxious” that incidents had been logged against them and “it is sure as night follows day that those subject access requests are going to come in” and the force would struggle to respond to these within legal time limits leading to the Information Commissioner becoming involved.

Mr Steele said had got “no impression” senior officers wanted to row back on its pledge to investigate every complaint it receives.

“This is the substantial part of the issue that the service has got. Their messaging up until now has been terrible, their messaging continues to be terrible.

“They could actually put a big pin in a big balloon very quickly if they were to come out overtly and state what they were going to be investigating and what they weren’t and then thereafter give some kind of indication about what they were going to be recording and what they were not going to be recording.”

Earlier this week Mr Steele revealed that he understood more than 3,800 cases had been logged already under the legislation.

Hours after the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force on Monday, Harry Potter author JK Rowling warned Police Scotland against “going after” any woman for misgendering trans people after the force dismissed the first complaints against her and said her comments would also not be recorded as a non-crime hate incident.

Rowling, who lives in Edinburgh, said she expected all women who expressed such views would be treated equally “irrespective of profile or financial means”, adding: “If they go after any woman for simply calling a man a man, I’ll repeat that woman’s words and they can charge us both at once.”

Meanwhile, Siobhian Brown, the community safety minister, admitted that a false case had been lodged under her name. Ms Brown said she was “surprised” to receive a call from the force on Monday about a complaint made under the legislation which demonstrated that “people are making fake and vexatious complaints”.

Her admission came two days after Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister, insisted there was “absolutely no evidence” to support warnings there would be a large increase in the number of vexatious complaints.

Mr Yousaf oversaw the passage of the hate crime legislation at Holyrood in 2021 when he was justice secretary in Nicola Sturgeon’s government. However, it did not come into force until Monday, April Fool’s Day, as Police Scotland said it needed time for training.

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.

