Owner says deadly shooting in Gwinnett Co. happened inside the venue

A woman’s life ended after what started as a happy occasion.

On Saturday night, a woman was shot and killed at a graduation party on Stone Mountain Highway just after 7:30 p.m.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live from Gwinnett County Police headquarters on Sunday morning.

The party was going to an event space in a shopping plaza.

Police said the victim knew the man that killed her and now they are investigating why.

“The suspect was still on scene. He had been subdued by witnesses and then taken into custody,” said Mark Meyers with GCPD.

Griffin spoke with the venue owner and they said the shooting happened just inside his venue.

He says the police told him the victim and the shooter were family members. Both were invited to the graduation event.

At this time, police have not confirmed those details.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and collected several bullet casings at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police for updates and we are waiting to hear back.

GCPD said if anyone has any information on this incident, contact police.

