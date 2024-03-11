Police: Santa Fe officer wounded in shooting in stable condition

Mar. 11—A Santa Fe police officer is in stable condition after he was wounded in a shootout with a suspect in a residential area of the city Sunday afternoon.

Santa Fe police did not identify the officer involved, but said the suspect, Rick Robert Chavez, 35, was in critical but stable condition after he was wounded in the incident on Vereda de Encanto.

According to a news release issued early Monday, Santa Fe police and New Mexico State Police were attempting to apprehend Chavez, who had outstanding warrants on suspcion of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing, burglary, auto theft and probation violations.

According to a news release, officers located Chavez at his father's residence on the 2800 block of Don Quixote and saw him leave in a vehicle. When they attempted to apprehend him, he collided with a Santa Fe Police Department vehicle and continued to flee into a nearby neighborhood.

The release stated he exited his vehicle on Vereda de Encanto and got into another vehicle driven by George Anthony Theragood, 42. At least one officer fired his weapon, striking both men.

The release did not say how the Santa Fe officer was shot. In an email Monday, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote state police is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

Theragood, who was treated and released into policy custody, faces charges of aggravated fleeing and harboring a felon, according to the news release.

Santa Fe police said the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.