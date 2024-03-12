Police said a woman was raped at a Boise motel. They need help identifying a man

The Boise Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest after a woman reported she was raped at a motel near the Boise Airport, according to the agency.

Boise police officers just before 6 p.m. Friday responded to the report of a rape at a motel on the 2700 block of West Elder Street, according to a news release. Police said the woman was attacked in a room but was able to fight and run away, and that the suspect had a knife.

Paramedics treated the woman and she was taken to local a hospital, according to the release.

Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit are investigating. Police said they’ve “followed up on several leads” and are looking for help identifying a person seen in the area who might have more information about the assault. In images provided by police, a man appears to walking in a hallway wearing a gray and black T-shirt with red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.