Police: Rutland man charged after asking child to expose herself

Apr. 17—WATERTOWN — A Rutland man was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after police said he attempted to grab a 12-year-old's breasts.

Police charged Mark W. Snyder, 33, a resident of County Route 49, with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching.

According to police records, Snyder told a the girl to expose her breasts to him for his sexual gratification. Police further allege that he tried to touch the girl's breasts but was unable to due to her slapping his hand away from her.

He is to appear in Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part, on April 24.