Police rush to help officer at I-135 and Pawnee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers responded to an “officer in trouble” call on Interstate 135 Friday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Pawnee.

The Wichita Police Department said officers were initially sent to the area at 10:06 a.m. to check on someone walking along I-135, which is illegal. The Kansas Highway Patrol was also notified.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the person walking on the inside lane of the highway. A WPD spokesperson said officers tried to talk the person into getting off the road, but the person would not comply.

“Officers continued communicating with the subject, who they could now see was armed with a knife, and the subject continued to be non-compliant and refused to exit the highway, at which point a WPD officer deployed the Taser for the subject and the community’s safety as he was on a major highway,” Captain Aaron Moses said.

Officers respond to an officer in trouble call at I-135 and Pawnee on June 7, 2024. (Photo from WichWay.org)

At some point during the altercation, dispatchers put out the officer in trouble call, and more officers arrived. An ambulance also responded.

Moses says the person was arrested without further incident and is now in the custody of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

