Police roundup: Lodi woman convicted for role in Lathrop shooting

May 23—A Lodi woman pleaded guilty and was convicted on Monday for her role in a Lathrop shooting last year.

Danessa Diaz, 32, pleaded guilty to seven counts of being an accessory to a crime, and will serve six months in San Joaquin County Jail, according to the Lathrop Police Department.

Lathrop Police announced her conviction, along with that of her boyfriend, Javier Aranda, a 24-year-old Stockton resident, on Wednesday.

On April 23 last year, Lathrop police officers responded to a shooting at the Fireside Inn Bar, located at 854 Lathrop Road,.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and medical personnel provided life-saving measures to the victim and he was transported to San Joaquin County Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and survived, police said.

Lathrop detectives conducted an extensive investigation and determined Aranda shot the victim multiple times with a semi-auto handgun after an argument.

Diaz was with Aranda and helped him flee from the scene, taking shelter at her home in Lodi, police said.

Aranda was found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm resulting in great bodily injury, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Acampo man assaults Galt officer, makes threats

On Monday, Galt Police Department Officers responded to the report of a possibly armed man making threats to harm someone at a residence in the 400 block of F Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man had already fled the scene, police said.

A short time later, officers found the Daniel Torres, 39, of Acampo, attempting to conceal himself at 4th and H Streets.

Torres refused to comply with officers' commands and began to walk away, police said. After refusing multiple commands, Torres was detained by a K9.

After a physical struggle with the K9 and officers, Torres was placed under arrest, police said.

While Torres was being treated at a local hospital, he became combative with officers and hospital staff, police said.

Torres was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, resisting a police officer, battery on a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.