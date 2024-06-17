Police: Round Rock Juneteenth shooting victims identified as Pflugerville, Manor residents

Round Rock police on Monday identified the victims of a fatal shooting Saturday night at a Juneteenth celebration.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, of Manor and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville died after an argument between two groups attending the event escalated into a shooting at about 10:50 p.m., police said in a news release. Vicknair and Duke had been attending the celebration and were not associated with the altercation that preceded the shooting, police said. Both victims were declared dead at the scene, Melanie Forcier, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Fourteen people were injured and were taken to hospitals for treatment. All suffered gunshot wounds, Forcier said.

The victims range in age from 10 to 52, Police Chief Allen Banks said Sunday. Most had returned home from the hospital as of Sunday evening, and the rest were in stable condition and expected to be released "within the next day or so," he said.

The free, two-day Juneteenth celebration, on Friday and Saturday at the Lakeview Pavilion and festival area in Old Settlers Park, was sponsored by The Voice Inc., a nonprofit, and the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department. Thousands attended the event, though Banks did not know the exact number of attendees. The Voice Inc. did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday's senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," Banks said. "Together, we will stand strong and support one another during this difficult time for our community."

In a statement Sunday, Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan denounced the shooting and said the community stands in support of the victims.

"To the families who are mourning the loss of loved ones, please know that our entire community mourns with you," Morgan said. "We are a community that values safety, celebration and unity, and we are committed to ensuring that our community heals through this event together. We will not let this incident define us, nor will we let fear take hold."

Gunman at large "armed and dangerous"

The shooter has not yet been apprehended. At a news conference Sunday evening, Banks described the shooter as 19 or 20 years old and 5-foot-7, with short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Banks said anyone who comes into contact with the man should contact police immediately and not approach the man, who is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the gunman.

The Round Rock Police Department is being aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an FBI spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact Detective Richard Maio at 512-341-3135 or rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov. Members of the public are encouraged to upload any photos or video evidence using a provided link: https://roundrockpdtx.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2406150024

Round Rock offers mental health resources to public

Police had an “operations plan” for the Juneteenth event, as Old Settlers Park is an open park with no security point, Banks said. More than 22 law enforcement personnel were assigned to the event, as well as members of the Round Rock Fire Department and EMS, he said. Officers and volunteers were spread throughout the park, and some officers were also overseeing the crowd from surveillance towers.

The city is providing mental health support to the public through the Round Rock Fire Department's Crisis Response Unit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, June 21. They can be contacted at 512-218-5501.

