Police: Roosevelt HS graduation shooting suspect 'anticipated there could be problems'

The 22-year-old man who was arrested and charged in a shooting outside a Des Moines high school graduation May 25 had “anticipated problems” and had a video in his phone antagonizing a group of people before the incident, according to court documents.

Officers working security and traffic control near Drake University's Knapp Center heard gunshots during a Roosevelt High School's graduation ceremony and rushed to the scene, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

Hundreds of people began running outside of the Knapp Center. At the same time, some people rushed into the ceremony and a fight broke out between at least five people, the release said. Officers used pepper spray to break up the fight.

A 22-year-old Des Moines resident, Bradwick Michael Tukes, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail early Sunday morning.

A second person, a 17-year-old from Des Moines, was determined to not be directly involved in the shooting, police said in a news release Sunday morning. He was referred to Polk County Juvenile Court for his involvement in the fight and released to a parent, police said.

Tukes was charged with going armed with intent and carrying weapons on school grounds, both class D felonies. He also was charged with reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and two handguns were recovered.

An adult female was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after being pushed to the ground. No one was injured in the shooting itself, police said.

Tukes brought three firearms to the Drake University school grounds, according to a criminal complaint. Tukes stated he “anticipated there could be problems” at the graduation ceremony, according to court documents.

“While present, he intentionally and recklessly discharged his firearm and indicated that numerous people were around,” the criminal complaint said. “A video recording found on the defendant's phone showed him antagonizing another group near the location and time leading up to the shooting.”

Tukes is the brother of Bravon Tukes, who a jury acquitted after police said he acted as a getaway driver and helped plan the killings of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, in January 2023 at the Starts Right Here program downtown.

Des Moines Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said they are "working on a motive."

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa high school graduation shooter 'anticipated' problems