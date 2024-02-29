Police: Rockford juveniles attempt to break into vehicles
Three juveniles, all 17, were attempting to break into vehicles around the area of Grande Cape Road and Citadel Drive, police said.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
Which electric vehicles can put energy back into their battery packs the quickest? These are the fastest-charging EVs for 2024.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both heading to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday — this is why it matters
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Study found that charging is a problem, and PHEVs might not be the best choice for many buyers.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
There's too much office space in the US. But there are significant barriers to converting it into much-needed residential housing, Goldman Sachs' economic team writes.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Losing the title to your car is an easy thing to do, but we have the solution via every state in the country.
The Eagles successfully executed the play 92.5% of the time during the 2023 regular season.
AMC's CEO said he will cut his pay as the company's share price dwindles.
Meta and LG have teamed up to “expedite” the former’s extended reality (XR) business. Neither company has said exactly what the partnership would entail, but it could have to do with LG’s displays.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
We watch season 6 of Netflix's "Drive To Survive" and let you know where the show hits and misses.