Police: Rochester man shot to death while allegedly buying marijuana

A Rochester man was shot and killed Tuesday evening while allegedly trying to purchase marijuana, according to police.

Rochester police responded to the area of Barons Street and Weigel Alley around 11 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a man shot. Officers found 39-year-old Leroy Bethel in the alley, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said in a press release. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and died early Wednesday morning.

Police claim a preliminary investigation revealed Bethel had driven to Weigel Alley to purchase marijuana and was shot while exiting his car. A police search of Barons Street found cash and several pounds of marijuana packaged for street sale.

Bethel's death is the 23rd homicide in Rochester this year, according to RPD's Open Data Portal. There are no suspects in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

— Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Follow her on Twitter @kaylacanne and @bykaylacanne on Instagram. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Leroy Bethel shot to death in Rochester NY