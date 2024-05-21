Police return to home of suspect in 4 Gilgo Beach murders

Investigators on Monday returned to the home of a man accused of killing four women whose remains were found on or near Gilgo Beach, New York, around 14 years ago.

New York State Police were seen at the Massapequa Park residence of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged in the deaths of four women. Video from NBC New York showed law enforcement at the residence.

Robert Macedonio, an attorney for Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, confirmed that police were at the couple’s former home, saying, “It’s also my understanding they are executing another search warrant.”

Heuermann, an architect, was arrested in July and has been charged in the killings of four women whose remains were found on or near Gilgo Beach, which is on the southern coast of Long Island not far from Massapequa Park: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25; Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27.

The women's remains were found near Gilgo Beach in December 2010, police have said. The remains were among 11 sets of remains that were found beginning in 2010; Heuermann has been charged in only four deaths.

One set was found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010, and then 10 more were found there, as well as in other parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties, police said on a website dedicated to the Gilgo Beach homicides.

Image: police investigation (Phil Marcelo / AP)

State police referred questions Monday to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. A spokesperson for District Attorney Ray Tierney said the office does not comment on ongoing investigations.

"As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing," the spokesperson said. "We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com