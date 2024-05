Police responding to reports of body in Great Miami River

Police are currently responding to reports of a body in the Great Miami River.

Moraine Dispatch confirmed crews are responding to the river in the 3300 block of East River Road near the Dayton Boat Club.

The call came in shortly before 9 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

