1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Sacramento light rail station. Two suspects sought, police say

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

At least one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station, authorities said, as law enforcement searched for two armed suspects in neighborhoods near the Sacramento State campus.

Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department, said shortly before 4 p.m. there was police activity in the 6500 block of Q Street. At least one person was shot and died, Gamble said.

Sacramento Police investigate a shooting with one dead and two hospitalized at the 65th Street light rail station in East Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

“This is a rapidly evolving event,” Gamble said.

Callers around 3:20 p.m. told the Sacramento Police Department of a shooting in which one person died, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

One male victim who was shot died at the scene, Gamble said. The extent of the two other victims’ injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were still searching for the suspects around the American River near Sacramento State as of 5 p.m.

A helicopter was circling the area near the university campus, issuing announcements that law enforcement were looking for two suspects considered “armed and dangerous.”

The light rail station is just south of the Sacramento State campus. University spokesman Brian Blomster said the campus was not on lockdown or told to shelter in place.

Gamble said a carjacking was reported around the same time in the same vicinity, near the Dollar Tree on Folsom Boulevard, but that it was not known whether the carjacking and homicide were connected.

The Sacramento State Police Department in a social media post said it was assisting city police in a search for carjacking suspects along a levee near the campus.

“No immediate threat to campus,” university police wrote.

The University and 65th Street station was closed, and riders were diverted to the Power Inn Station, said RT spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez.

A bus bridge on the RT’s Gold Line was in place between the 29th Street and Sunrise stations, Gonzalez wrote.

Police activity in the area of 6500 block of Q street. We will provide updates as soon as we have them. pic.twitter.com/xhbRZjWWPr — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) March 21, 2024