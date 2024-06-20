Police responding to deadly Fairground Park shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in Fairground Park in north St. Louis Wednesday night, according to police.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, states that an adult male is dead. Homicide units were requested to the scene.

