Police are on scene of a crash with reported injuries in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews are responding to a crash in the area of N. James H McGee Blvd. and Hoover Ave. The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and we will continue updating this story.