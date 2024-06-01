Police have responded to incident at Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

According to detectives, at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Georgia Street and Duval Street and located a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives believe the victim was involved in an argument when the suspect shot him. The suspect was quickly detained by officers near the scene, and police said the incident poses no other threat to the community.

While the shooting was going on, the Jumbo Shrimp game was underway nearby at 121 Financial Ballpark, but detectives said the incident posed no threat to the game. Likewise, neither the suspect nor the victim attended the game before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

