Police respond to suicide attempt as man jumps with child from Indiana Toll Road overpass

MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka Police Department responded to a suicide attempt as a man, holding his 3-year-old son, jumped from an overpass and landed on the Indiana Toll Road.

Officers responded to the call around 12:47 a.m., Wednesday, as two people observed a vehicle parked facing southbound in the northbound lanes on North Main Street and a man near the vehicle. The man, a 45-year-old South Bend resident, was holding his son as he jumped off the bridge and landed inside the eastbound lane of the toll road, Mishawaka Police said in a press release. A citizen tried to stop the man but lost his grip. The citizen was able to get to the toll road and get the man and child off the road.

Police reported they were able to get to the scene quickly despite "considerable vehicular traffic at the time," they said.

The 45-year-old man and his child were transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police reported that the man died from his injuries sustained from the jump. The 3-year-old child is not seriously injured and is expected to be released within a day or so, Mishawaka Police said in the press release. The child's mother was located and informed of the events and is with her son at the hospital.

Mishawaka Police reported no other injuries.

