Police respond to stabbing death at Manchester high-rise

Mar. 3—Police on Sunday investigated the "suspicious death" of a man at the O'Malley high-rise in downtown Manchester.

Thomas B. O'Malley Apartments at 259 Chestnut St. is operated by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The building mostly houses the elderly and disabled.

According to police logs, officers responded to a 911 call for a stabbing in an apartment just before 5 a.m. The man was brought to the hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

"Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this death," a release stated.

Around 10:30 a.m., three police cruisers were parked outside the property. Two residents declined to comment and said they didn't know what happened.

The nine-story building has more than 100 apartments.

In October, 2020, a 72-year-old suffered from four stab wounds after being stabbed by his girlfriend in the building. Carrie Drake was charged with first-degree assault in that case.

More security measures were put in place including installing new locks and cameras, and hiring more security. Each resident is vetted, according to the authority.

No further information was available Sunday.