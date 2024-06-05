Police respond to shots fired on 13th Ave.

Jun. 5—On June 4, Corsicana Police officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 1200 block of W. 13th Ave.

The caller stated a Hispanic male shot at a black male outside of a known location. Corsicana patrol officers and investigators immediately responded to the location. During the course of the investigation, investigators developed probable cause to obtain a narcotics search warrant due to a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the suspects residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, several subjects were detained. Discovered during the search of the home was over a pound of marijuana, numerous THC Oil products as well as well as four weapons.

There is currently no indication that anyone was struck during the encounter nor has any victim come forward at this time. The main suspect was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 from 4 grams to 400 grams, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

The suspect was transported to the Navarro County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Additional charges are anticipated and if anyone has any further information in reference to this incident, please contact the Corsicana Police Department.