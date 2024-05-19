Police respond to shooting near graduation at Kansas City high school Saturday

A shooting broke out Saturday afternoon near the graduation for a Kansas City high school.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to a shooting the 3700 block of Troost Avenue near DeLaSalle Education Center, which was holding its high school graduation ceremony, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was related to the graduation, DiMartino said. No injuries were reported to police.

“What began as a beautiful day with over 500 families and guests celebrating our largest graduating class in 20 years was marred by an unforeseen event,” the school wrote in a statement on its website.

School security and police responded to the shooting, and no students, families or staff attending the ceremony were injured, the school said.

The school said it was unable to provide more details about the incident.

“DeLaSalle High School prays for the safety of all of Kansas City,” the school said, “and our thoughts are with the community during this difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing.