Police respond to ‘shooting with multiple victims’ in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting that reportedly left multiple people injured in Hopkinsville Sunday.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, the Hopkinsville Police Department announced officers had responded to the area of the Christian County Health Department, located in the 1700 block of Canton Street, for a “shooting with multiple victims.” Officials later told News 2 the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Canton Street.

According to WKDZ Radio, Hopkinsville emergency personnel said shots were fired from a vehicle in front of the health department just before 7 p.m., injuring several people.

The radio station reported several people were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, adding that Hopkinsville EMS transported a minor with severe injuries to a helicopter that flew the teen to a Nashville hospital.

However, Hopkinsville Police Capt. Federico Rodriguez told News 2 that three people were shot, one of whom is in stable condition at Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville while the other two are being flown to Nashville hospitals for trauma recovery.

Authorities urge community members to avoid the area while they secure the scene and investigate the incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Hopkinsville-Christian County Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.

No additional details have been released about this incident, which remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

