Police respond to report of threat at SLO County school

Police responded to a report that a student made possible threats at St. Rose Catholic School in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

At about 10 a.m., the school called police about a student who had reportedly threatened classmates on campus, the department said in a news release.

The school separated the student, and a resource officer responded to investigate the report.

“It was determined the student made an inappropriate comment but did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus,” police said in the release.

“Please take this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words,” the department added.